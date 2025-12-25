Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module is a commercial key management tool by Alibaba Cloud. IDpendant Hardware-Sicherheitsmodule (HSM) is a commercial key management tool by IDpendant GmbH. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best key management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module
Teams managing cryptographic keys and sensitive payments on Alibaba Cloud infrastructure need Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module because it lets you keep key generation and storage in your own hands instead of delegating to a managed service. FIPS 140-3 validation and support for both China SCA and NIST standards cover regulatory requirements across geographies, while dedicated HSM deployment guarantees isolation if you're handling financial or identity data at scale. Skip this if your workloads are primarily on AWS or Google Cloud; the tight integration with Alibaba Cloud services makes it a regional play, not a multi-cloud option.
IDpendant Hardware-Sicherheitsmodule (HSM)
Mid-market and enterprise organizations protecting PKI infrastructure or handling high-volume cryptographic operations will get the most from IDpendant Hardware-Sicherheitsmodule because it isolates key material in tamper-resistant hardware, eliminating the risk of keys ever touching application memory. The integrated 2-factor authentication with role-based access control directly satisfies PR.AA requirements without requiring separate identity layers. Skip this if you need a cloud-native solution or lack the on-premises infrastructure to support dedicated HSM appliances; this is hardware-first, not software-first.
Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud.
Hardware security modules for cryptographic key management and PKI.
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module vs IDpendant Hardware-Sicherheitsmodule (HSM) for your key management needs.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module: Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and FIPS 140-3 validated HSMs, Virtual HSM and Dedicated HSM deployment options, Role-based access control with separation of duties..
IDpendant Hardware-Sicherheitsmodule (HSM): Hardware security modules for cryptographic key management and PKI. built by IDpendant GmbH. Core capabilities include Secure generation of symmetric and asymmetric cryptographic keys, Secure hardware-based storage of key material, Physical tamper protection via sealed enclosures and tamper-detection switches..
Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module differentiates with FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and FIPS 140-3 validated HSMs, Virtual HSM and Dedicated HSM deployment options, Role-based access control with separation of duties. IDpendant Hardware-Sicherheitsmodule (HSM) differentiates with Secure generation of symmetric and asymmetric cryptographic keys, Secure hardware-based storage of key material, Physical tamper protection via sealed enclosures and tamper-detection switches.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module is developed by Alibaba Cloud. IDpendant Hardware-Sicherheitsmodule (HSM) is developed by IDpendant GmbH. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module and IDpendant Hardware-Sicherheitsmodule (HSM) serve similar Key Management use cases: both are Key Management tools, both cover Encryption. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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