Alibaba Cloud Cloud Hardware Security Module: Cloud-hosted HSM service for key management and cryptographic operations on Alibaba Cloud. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and FIPS 140-3 validated HSMs, Virtual HSM and Dedicated HSM deployment options, Role-based access control with separation of duties..

IDpendant Hardware-Sicherheitsmodule (HSM): Hardware security modules for cryptographic key management and PKI. built by IDpendant GmbH. Core capabilities include Secure generation of symmetric and asymmetric cryptographic keys, Secure hardware-based storage of key material, Physical tamper protection via sealed enclosures and tamper-detection switches..

Both serve the Key Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.