Alibaba Cloud Certificate Management Service: Alibaba Cloud's full lifecycle SSL certificate management platform for issuance and. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Full lifecycle SSL/TLS certificate management including application, issuance, deployment, monitoring, and renewal, Automated certificate expiry detection and renewal with real-time status monitoring and alerting, Support for DV, OV, and EV certificate types from multiple global CAs..

GlobalSign Atlas: PKI platform automating certificate lifecycle mgmt for DevSecOps pipelines. built by GlobalSign. Core capabilities include Centralized certificate visibility and management dashboard, Automated certificate issuance, deployment, and renewal, TLS/SSL certificate provisioning for DevOps pipelines..

Both serve the Certificate Lifecycle Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.