Alibaba Cloud Secure Access Service Edge: Alibaba Cloud SASE platform integrating ZTNA, DLP, and terminal management. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) with VPN-free global access, Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with intelligent classification via Qwen foundation models, Centralized security management center..

MCK Unified SASE: Managed SASE platform combining SD-WAN and cloud security for SMEs. built by MCK Communications. Core capabilities include SD-WAN networking with optimized connectivity, Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW), Secure Web Gateway (SWG)..

Both serve the Secure Access Service Edge market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.