Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Alibaba Cloud. Nexusguard DNS Protection is a commercial ddos mitigation tool by Nexusguard. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ddos mitigation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams in Asia-Pacific will find Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS worth the deployment friction because of near-source mitigation via Anycast, which drops latency-induced false negatives that plague centralized scrubbing centers. The 20+ Tbit/s capacity across global centers handles the sustained volumetric attacks that regional providers routinely fail on. If your origin infrastructure sits outside Alibaba's ecosystem or you need NIST Recover coverage beyond detection and response, the transparent deployment options become constraints rather than features.
Mid-market and enterprise networks absorbing repeated DNS-layer DDoS attacks need Nexusguard DNS Protection because its 40+ global scrubbing centers and coverage of 50,000 ASNs worldwide means you're filtering malicious traffic before it reaches your infrastructure, not after. The vendor's strength in continuous monitoring and traffic filtering maps directly to NIST DE.CM, where real-time anomaly detection stops attacks in flight. Skip this if your organization faces predominantly application-layer DDoS threats; Nexusguard is DNS-focused by design, not a general-purpose DDoS mitigation platform.
Alibaba Cloud's global DDoS protection service with 20+ Tbit/s mitigation capacity.
DNS-focused DDoS protection service with scrubbing centers
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Common questions about comparing Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS vs Nexusguard DNS Protection for your ddos mitigation needs.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS: Alibaba Cloud's global DDoS protection service with 20+ Tbit/s mitigation capacity. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Global scrubbing centers with 20+ Tbit/s total mitigation capacity, AI and machine learning-based detection and mitigation of sophisticated DDoS attacks, Anti-DDoS Proxy: DNS-based traffic diversion with origin IP masking..
Nexusguard DNS Protection: DNS-focused DDoS protection service with scrubbing centers. built by Nexusguard. Core capabilities include DNS-focused DDoS protection, Global network of 40+ DDoS scrubbing centers, Protection for 50,000 ASNs worldwide..
Both serve the DDoS Mitigation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS differentiates with Global scrubbing centers with 20+ Tbit/s total mitigation capacity, AI and machine learning-based detection and mitigation of sophisticated DDoS attacks, Anti-DDoS Proxy: DNS-based traffic diversion with origin IP masking. Nexusguard DNS Protection differentiates with DNS-focused DDoS protection, Global network of 40+ DDoS scrubbing centers, Protection for 50,000 ASNs worldwide.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS is developed by Alibaba Cloud. Nexusguard DNS Protection is developed by Nexusguard. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Alibaba Cloud Anti-DDoS and Nexusguard DNS Protection serve similar DDoS Mitigation use cases: both are DDoS Mitigation tools, both cover DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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