AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer: Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Hybrid network security topology visualization, Firewall rule analysis and optimization, Unused, duplicate, and expired rule identification..

Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform: AI-powered network security platform with unified firewall and SASE capabilities. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Hybrid mesh firewall combining hardware, virtual, cloud-native, and firewall-as-a-service, AI-powered threat detection and prevention using Precision AI, Unified management interface for centralized policy and security control..

Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.