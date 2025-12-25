AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer: Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Hybrid network security topology visualization, Firewall rule analysis and optimization, Unused, duplicate, and expired rule identification..

Palo Alto Networks: Enterprise NGFW platform with threat prevention and Zero Trust capabilities. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Application visibility independent of port or protocol, Context-aware threat prevention, Zero Trust implementation..

Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.