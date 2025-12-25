AlgoSec Firewall Analyzer: Firewall rule analysis & optimization tool for hybrid network visibility. built by AlgoSec. Core capabilities include Hybrid network security topology visualization, Firewall rule analysis and optimization, Unused, duplicate, and expired rule identification..

Enea Signaling Security: Multi-protocol signaling firewall for telecom networks (SS7, Diameter, GTP-C, 5G). built by Enea. Core capabilities include Multi-protocol signaling firewall for SS7, Diameter, GTP-C, and HTTP/2, Real-time signaling traffic filtering and analysis, Signaling Intelligence Layer with visualized threat insights..

Both serve the Next-Gen Firewalls market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.