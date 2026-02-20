Alethea Artemis: AI platform for detecting and mitigating disinformation and info ops. built by Alethea. Core capabilities include Narrative origination detection — identifies where a narrative first emerged online, Machine learning-based narrative clustering and breakdown for situational awareness, Coordination detection — identifies clusters of accounts showing signs of coordinated inauthentic behavior..

PhishEye: AI-powered phishing detection, domain monitoring & brand takedown platform. built by PhishEye. Core capabilities include AI-powered phishing detection with real-time risk scoring, Typosquat and lookalike domain monitoring, Coordinated takedown workflows for phishing sites and fake accounts..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.