Alethea Artemis: AI platform for detecting and mitigating disinformation and info ops. built by Alethea. Core capabilities include Narrative origination detection — identifies where a narrative first emerged online, Machine learning-based narrative clustering and breakdown for situational awareness, Coordination detection — identifies clusters of accounts showing signs of coordinated inauthentic behavior..

Outtake Digital Risk Protection: AI-powered platform for detecting and removing brand impersonation attacks. built by Outtake. Core capabilities include Social media impersonation detection and removal, Malicious domain monitoring and takedown, Fake mobile app identification and takedown..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.