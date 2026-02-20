Alethea Artemis: AI platform for detecting and mitigating disinformation and info ops. built by Alethea. Core capabilities include Narrative origination detection — identifies where a narrative first emerged online, Machine learning-based narrative clustering and breakdown for situational awareness, Coordination detection — identifies clusters of accounts showing signs of coordinated inauthentic behavior..

Investor Targeting: AI-driven narrative intelligence to detect disinformation targeting investor sentiment. built by Blackbird.AI. Core capabilities include Narrative threat detection across online media, Coordinated inauthentic behavior identification, Bot and influence network detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.