Alerting and Detection Strategies Framework

Threat hunters and detection engineers who spend more time tuning out false positives than hunting threats should start here. The Alerting and Detection Strategies Framework cuts through alert fatigue by teaching you how to architect detection logic that actually fires when it matters, not just when your SIEM hiccups; 851 GitHub stars from practitioners suggest the patterns stick. Skip this if your team expects a turnkey tool with pre-built rules and dashboards; this is a manual, a way of thinking, not software that runs in your environment.