Alert(1) to Win: A free online tool that scans and fixes common security issues in WordPress websites..

Arc4dia Counter-APT Training: Instructor-led training courses focused on counter-APT tactics and cyber defense. built by Arc4dia. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Instructor-led courses by practitioners with operational cyber intelligence experience, Multi-level curriculum from foundational labs to force-on-force scenarios, APT Tactics course..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.