Alert(1) to Win: A free online tool that scans and fixes common security issues in WordPress websites..

Axon Technologies Train: Cybersecurity training service covering SOC, IR, offensive, and exec awareness. built by Axon Technologies. headquartered in United Arab Emirates. Core capabilities include Cyber wargame workshops with scenario-based gameplay for executives and technical teams, Offensive security training based on real-world incidents and investigations, Defensive security training for SOC teams on incident analysis and response..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.