Aleph Search Dark: Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Deep & Dark Web search engine with unlimited queries and alerts, Physical and IT asset monitoring across dark/deep web sources, Data leak detection from internal and external sources..

Resecurity Digital Risk Monitoring: Monitors digital risk across external, internal, and cloud environments. built by Resecurity. Core capabilities include Daily security score calculation based on monitored assets, Automated daily security posture reports, Early-warning security notifications..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.