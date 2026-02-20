Aleph Search Dark: Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Deep & Dark Web search engine with unlimited queries and alerts, Physical and IT asset monitoring across dark/deep web sources, Data leak detection from internal and external sources..

GroupSense Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform monitoring deep/dark web and attack surfaces. built by GroupSense. Core capabilities include Deep, dark, and surface web monitoring, Third-party data breach monitoring and alerting, Third-party risk assessment and security posture evaluation..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.