Aleph Search Dark: Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Deep & Dark Web search engine with unlimited queries and alerts, Physical and IT asset monitoring across dark/deep web sources, Data leak detection from internal and external sources..

GoSecure Titan® Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure. built by GoSecure. Core capabilities include Continuous dark web scanning of forums, marketplaces, and paste sites, Detection of compromised credentials and stolen accounts, Payment card data exposure monitoring..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.