Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Dark is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Aleph Networks. Cyfirma DeTCT is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Cyfirma. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting data breaches and underground threat chatter will get real value from Aleph Search Dark's dark web search engine and alert automation, which catch credential dumps and brand mentions that traditional monitoring misses. The tool maps your risk ecosystem across deep and dark web sources with geovisualization and blockchain tracing, covering the detection and analysis functions that most organizations leave blind. Skip this if your team needs post-incident response capabilities or expects one platform to handle both breach discovery and remediation; Aleph is built for the hunt, not the fix.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with fragmented external threat visibility will get the most from Cyfirma DeTCT because it actually monitors the attack surface attackers see, not just what you think you own. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including asset discovery and supply chain risk, and its dark web monitoring with data breach correlation catches exposures competitors' vulnerability scanners never will. Skip this if your organization needs integrated incident response or endpoint detection; DeTCT is external-facing intelligence, not internal forensics.
Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection.
Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Dark vs Cyfirma DeTCT for your digital risk protection needs.
Aleph Search Dark: Deep & dark web search engine for threat monitoring and data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Deep & Dark Web search engine with unlimited queries and alerts, Physical and IT asset monitoring across dark/deep web sources, Data leak detection from internal and external sources..
Cyfirma DeTCT: Digital risk discovery & protection platform for attack surface monitoring. built by Cyfirma. Core capabilities include Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Dark differentiates with Deep & Dark Web search engine with unlimited queries and alerts, Physical and IT asset monitoring across dark/deep web sources, Data leak detection from internal and external sources. Cyfirma DeTCT differentiates with Attack surface monitoring for domains, IPs, certificates, and configurations, Dark web and underground marketplace monitoring for data breaches, Executive and brand impersonation detection across web and social media.
Aleph Search Dark is developed by Aleph Networks. Cyfirma DeTCT is developed by Cyfirma. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Dark and Cyfirma DeTCT serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Digital Risk Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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