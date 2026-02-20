Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Outpost24 CyberFlex is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Outpost24. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to find and validate unknown web applications before attackers do should pick Outpost24 CyberFlex; the combination of automated discovery with CREST-certified human penetration testing addresses ID.AM and ID.RA gaps that pure scanning tools leave open. The 12-month consumption model and unlimited re-testing mean you're not penalized for fixing issues quickly, which aligns with how modern dev teams actually work. Skip this if you need EASM without the PTaaS component or if your primary concern is dark web monitoring rather than active testing; Outpost24 is testing-first, not monitoring-first.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
EASM platform combined with PTaaS for web app discovery and testing
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Outpost24 CyberFlex for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Outpost24 CyberFlex: EASM platform combined with PTaaS for web app discovery and testing. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Discovery of known and unknown application attack surfaces, CREST-certified human-led penetration testing, Shadow IT and Dark Web exposure detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). Outpost24 CyberFlex differentiates with Discovery of known and unknown application attack surfaces, CREST-certified human-led penetration testing, Shadow IT and Dark Web exposure detection.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Outpost24 CyberFlex is developed by Outpost24. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Outpost24 CyberFlex serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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