Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Outpost24 CyberFlex: EASM platform combined with PTaaS for web app discovery and testing. built by Outpost24. Core capabilities include Discovery of known and unknown application attack surfaces, CREST-certified human-led penetration testing, Shadow IT and Dark Web exposure detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.