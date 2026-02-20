Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Majestic Million is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Competitive intelligence teams and threat researchers mapping attacker infrastructure will find Majestic Million's free access to the top one million websites ranked by referring subnet topology invaluable for understanding which domains carry outsized influence in the threat ecosystem. The dataset has been public since 2012 and powers reconnaissance workflows across security firms and bug bounty platforms. This is not a replacement for active scanning or vulnerability assessment; it's a passive reference layer for prioritizing which internet properties matter most when you're building your external attack surface inventory.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
Explore the top million websites, ranked by referring subnets, and gain insights into online influence and popularity.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Majestic Million for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Majestic Million: Explore the top million websites, ranked by referring subnets, and gain insights into online influence and popularity..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear and Majestic Million serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Osint. Key differences: Aleph Search Clear is Commercial while Majestic Million is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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