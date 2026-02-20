Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..

Hadrian Agentic AI: AI-powered platform for continuous attack surface discovery and pentesting. built by Hadrian. Core capabilities include Continuous automated asset discovery for domains, subdomains, certificates, and IPs, Shadow asset identification, Agentic AI-powered penetration testing emulating real-world exploits..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.