Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Hadrian Agentic AI is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Hadrian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and unable to prioritize which exposures actually matter should start with Hadrian Agentic AI; its agentic pentesting emulates real-world attack chains rather than reporting generic vulnerabilities, forcing you to fix what adversaries would actually exploit. The platform covers ID.AM through DE.AE in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it finds forgotten infrastructure, validates exploitability, and surfaces business impact simultaneously. Skip this if your organization lacks the engineering bandwidth to operationalize remediation recommendations; Hadrian surfaces findings faster than most teams can act on them.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
AI-powered platform for continuous attack surface discovery and pentesting
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Hadrian Agentic AI for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Hadrian Agentic AI: AI-powered platform for continuous attack surface discovery and pentesting. built by Hadrian. Core capabilities include Continuous automated asset discovery for domains, subdomains, certificates, and IPs, Shadow asset identification, Agentic AI-powered penetration testing emulating real-world exploits..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear differentiates with Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM). Hadrian Agentic AI differentiates with Continuous automated asset discovery for domains, subdomains, certificates, and IPs, Shadow asset identification, Agentic AI-powered penetration testing emulating real-world exploits.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Hadrian Agentic AI is developed by Hadrian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Hadrian Agentic AI serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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