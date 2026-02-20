Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

Constella Identity Theft Monitoring API: API for monitoring identity theft across surface, deep, and dark web. built by Constella Intelligence. Core capabilities include Deep and dark web monitoring, Surface web monitoring, Account takeover detection..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.