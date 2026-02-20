Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

Axur Deep & Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors Deep & Dark Web for threats, credentials, and fraud schemes. built by Axur. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Deep and Dark Web monitoring across forums, marketplaces, and Darknet sites, Computer vision technology for threat detection in multimedia content, DeepChat AI-generated daily Dark Web briefings..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.