Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

Allure Security Dark Web Monitoring: Managed dark web monitoring with human-vetted intelligence and actionable alerts. built by Allure Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Human-vetted, expert-curated dark web intelligence reports, Continuous data collection (~300,000 web pages/hour, 24/7/365) across 52 languages, Authenticated, account-level access to deep and dark web channels..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.