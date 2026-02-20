Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. headquartered in France. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

Alethea Artemis: AI platform for detecting and mitigating disinformation and info ops. built by Alethea. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Narrative origination detection — identifies where a narrative first emerged online, Machine learning-based narrative clustering and breakdown for situational awareness, Coordination detection — identifies clusters of accounts showing signs of coordinated inauthentic behavior..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.