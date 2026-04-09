Alcatraz Platform: Unified platform for managing facial biometric authentication & physical ACS. built by Alcatraz AI. Core capabilities include Facial biometric authentication (badgeless and 2FA/MFA modes), Device management and configuration for Rock X hardware, User enrollment via mobile/web, auto, and manual methods..

IronVest for GitHub: 2FA protection for GitHub using virtual phone numbers and biometrics. built by IronVest. Core capabilities include Virtual masked phone numbers for 2FA, Biometric authentication for code access, Decentralized biometric storage..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.