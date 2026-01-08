1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..

IronVest for GitHub: 2FA protection for GitHub using virtual phone numbers and biometrics. built by IronVest. Core capabilities include Virtual masked phone numbers for 2FA, Biometric authentication for code access, Decentralized biometric storage..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.