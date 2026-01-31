1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

IronVest for GitHub: 2FA protection for GitHub using virtual phone numbers and biometrics. built by IronVest. Core capabilities include Virtual masked phone numbers for 2FA, Biometric authentication for code access, Decentralized biometric storage..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.