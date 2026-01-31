Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. SailPoint Machine Identity Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by SailPoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation
Teams managing machine identities across multiple cloud providers and on-premises infrastructure will see the fastest payoff from Akeyless Workload Identity Federation because it eliminates the credential sprawl that slows down zero-trust adoption. The platform covers NIST PR.AA identity controls with native integration across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes without requiring secret rotation overhead. Skip this if your workloads are single-cloud or if you need human identity governance bundled in; Akeyless is deliberately built for non-human identity federation, not a unified IAM platform.
SailPoint Machine Identity Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unmanaged service accounts and orphaned bots should pick SailPoint Machine Identity Security because it actually finds what you don't know exists, then forces accountability through recurring certifications. The automated discovery across Active Directory and cloud platforms catches the machine identities security teams forget about, and the ownership assignment with succession planning means you're not dependent on one departing engineer to maintain access controls. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 machine identities or if you need tight integration with platforms beyond AD and major cloud providers; the value proposition flattens in smaller, simpler environments.
Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets
Governs and secures non-human identities like service accounts, bots, and RPAs
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akeyless Workload Identity Federation vs SailPoint Machine Identity Security for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation: Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Unified non-human identity management across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises, Secretless authentication using ephemeral tokens, Zero trust just-in-time access controls..
SailPoint Machine Identity Security: Governs and secures non-human identities like service accounts, bots, and RPAs. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of machine accounts across environments, AI-powered classification of machine identities, Ownership assignment with succession planning..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation differentiates with Unified non-human identity management across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises, Secretless authentication using ephemeral tokens, Zero trust just-in-time access controls. SailPoint Machine Identity Security differentiates with Automated discovery of machine accounts across environments, AI-powered classification of machine identities, Ownership assignment with succession planning.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation is developed by Akeyless Security. SailPoint Machine Identity Security is developed by SailPoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation and SailPoint Machine Identity Security serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox