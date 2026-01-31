Akeyless Workload Identity Federation: Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Unified non-human identity management across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises, Secretless authentication using ephemeral tokens, Zero trust just-in-time access controls..

SailPoint Machine Identity Security: Governs and secures non-human identities like service accounts, bots, and RPAs. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of machine accounts across environments, AI-powered classification of machine identities, Ownership assignment with succession planning..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.