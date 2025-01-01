Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Riptides is a commercial non-human identity tool by Riptides. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation
Teams managing machine identities across multiple cloud providers and on-premises infrastructure will see the fastest payoff from Akeyless Workload Identity Federation because it eliminates the credential sprawl that slows down zero-trust adoption. The platform covers NIST PR.AA identity controls with native integration across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes without requiring secret rotation overhead. Skip this if your workloads are single-cloud or if you need human identity governance bundled in; Akeyless is deliberately built for non-human identity federation, not a unified IAM platform.
Mid-market and startup security teams managing Kubernetes workloads or AI agents will find Riptides valuable for eliminating shared secrets at the process level, something most identity tools treat as a detection problem rather than a prevention one. The kernel-level enforcement of short-lived workload identities across SPIFFE-federated systems means lateral movement and privilege escalation become significantly harder to execute, even if an attacker lands inside a container or agent process. Skip this if your environment is primarily VMs and legacy applications, or if you need mature integrations beyond the cloud-native stack; Riptides is purpose-built for zero-trust identity in modern infrastructure, not retrofitting older deployment models.
Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets
Runtime NHI enforcement platform securing workloads & AI agents via identity.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Workload Identity Federation vs Riptides for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation: Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Unified non-human identity management across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises, Secretless authentication using ephemeral tokens, Zero trust just-in-time access controls..
Riptides: Runtime NHI enforcement platform securing workloads & AI agents via identity. built by Riptides. Core capabilities include Kernel-level identity enforcement for workloads and processes, Automatic issuance and rotation of short-lived workload identities, Transparent mutual TLS (mTLS) without application code changes..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation differentiates with Unified non-human identity management across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises, Secretless authentication using ephemeral tokens, Zero trust just-in-time access controls. Riptides differentiates with Kernel-level identity enforcement for workloads and processes, Automatic issuance and rotation of short-lived workload identities, Transparent mutual TLS (mTLS) without application code changes.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation is developed by Akeyless Security. Riptides is developed by Riptides founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation and Riptides serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools, both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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