Akeyless Workload Identity Federation: Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Unified non-human identity management across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises, Secretless authentication using ephemeral tokens, Zero trust just-in-time access controls..

Riptides: Runtime NHI enforcement platform securing workloads & AI agents via identity. built by Riptides. Core capabilities include Kernel-level identity enforcement for workloads and processes, Automatic issuance and rotation of short-lived workload identities, Transparent mutual TLS (mTLS) without application code changes..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.