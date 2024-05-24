Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between Akeyless Workload Identity Federation vs OpenIAM? Akeyless Workload Identity Federation, OpenIAM are all Identity Governance and Administration solutions. Akeyless Workload Identity Federation Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets. OpenIAM OpenIAM offers a unified identity governance platform featuring CIAM, MFA, and PAM integration.. The main differences lie in their feature sets, pricing models, and integration capabilities.

Which is the best: Akeyless Workload Identity Federation vs OpenIAM? The choice between Akeyless Workload Identity Federation vs OpenIAM depends on your specific requirements. Akeyless Workload Identity Federation is a commercial solution, while OpenIAM is free to use. Consider factors like your budget, team size, required integrations, and specific security needs when making your decision.

What are the pricing differences between Akeyless Workload Identity Federation vs OpenIAM? Akeyless Workload Identity Federation is Commercial, OpenIAM is Free. OpenIAM offers a free tier or is completely free to use. Contact each vendor for detailed pricing information.

Is Akeyless Workload Identity Federation a good alternative to OpenIAM? Yes, Akeyless Workload Identity Federation can be considered as an alternative to OpenIAM for Identity Governance and Administration needs. Both tools offer Identity Governance and Administration capabilities, though they may differ in specific features, pricing, and ease of use. Compare their feature sets above to determine which better fits your organization's requirements.