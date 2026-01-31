Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager is a commercial non-human identity tool by Delinea. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation
Teams managing machine identities across multiple cloud providers and on-premises infrastructure will see the fastest payoff from Akeyless Workload Identity Federation because it eliminates the credential sprawl that slows down zero-trust adoption. The platform covers NIST PR.AA identity controls with native integration across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes without requiring secret rotation overhead. Skip this if your workloads are single-cloud or if you need human identity governance bundled in; Akeyless is deliberately built for non-human identity federation, not a unified IAM platform.
Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in orphaned service accounts will see immediate value in Account Lifecycle Manager because it actually finds and kills them at scale, not just manages the ones you already know about. Discovery-to-decommissioning automation plus separation of duties workflows cover the full PR.AA and ID.AM control surface without requiring manual spreadsheet audits. Skip this if your environment has fewer than 50 service accounts or if you need a single IAM platform handling both user and service account provisioning; this tool owns the service account problem specifically and assumes you have Secret Server or a comparable vault already deployed.
Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets
Service account lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Workload Identity Federation vs Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation: Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Unified non-human identity management across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises, Secretless authentication using ephemeral tokens, Zero trust just-in-time access controls..
Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager: Service account lifecycle management from discovery to decommissioning. built by Delinea. Core capabilities include Service account discovery and identification, Automated provisioning and deprovisioning, Role-based workflow delegation..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation differentiates with Unified non-human identity management across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises, Secretless authentication using ephemeral tokens, Zero trust just-in-time access controls. Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager differentiates with Service account discovery and identification, Automated provisioning and deprovisioning, Role-based workflow delegation.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation is developed by Akeyless Security. Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager is developed by Delinea. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation and Delinea Account Lifecycle Manager serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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