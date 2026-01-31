Akeyless Workload Identity Federation: Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Unified non-human identity management across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises, Secretless authentication using ephemeral tokens, Zero trust just-in-time access controls..

Defakto On-Prem: Identity mgmt for on-prem systems replacing static credentials w/ ephemeral IDs. built by Defakto. Core capabilities include Ephemeral identity issuance for servers, VMs, and non-human actors, Replacement of static credentials and service accounts, Automated certificate management for TLS, SSH, and code-signing..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.