Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Defakto On-Prem is a commercial non-human identity tool by Defakto. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation
Teams managing machine identities across multiple cloud providers and on-premises infrastructure will see the fastest payoff from Akeyless Workload Identity Federation because it eliminates the credential sprawl that slows down zero-trust adoption. The platform covers NIST PR.AA identity controls with native integration across AWS, Azure, GCP, and Kubernetes without requiring secret rotation overhead. Skip this if your workloads are single-cloud or if you need human identity governance bundled in; Akeyless is deliberately built for non-human identity federation, not a unified IAM platform.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with sprawling on-premises infrastructure and legacy systems should choose Defakto On-Prem because it kills static credentials and service accounts without forcing application rewrites. The tool covers Active Directory service account elimination, SSH certificate automation, and non-human identity issuance across VMware and mainframes, meaning you're actually reducing blast radius instead of just rotating passwords. Skip this if your estate is primarily cloud-native; Defakto's strength is the messy hybrid shop where legacy workloads never get modernized.
Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets
Identity mgmt for on-prem systems replacing static credentials w/ ephemeral IDs
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Workload Identity Federation vs Defakto On-Prem for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation: Federated identity platform for authenticating machine workloads w/o secrets. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Unified non-human identity management across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises, Secretless authentication using ephemeral tokens, Zero trust just-in-time access controls..
Defakto On-Prem: Identity mgmt for on-prem systems replacing static credentials w/ ephemeral IDs. built by Defakto. Core capabilities include Ephemeral identity issuance for servers, VMs, and non-human actors, Replacement of static credentials and service accounts, Automated certificate management for TLS, SSH, and code-signing..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation differentiates with Unified non-human identity management across AWS, Azure, GCP, and on-premises, Secretless authentication using ephemeral tokens, Zero trust just-in-time access controls. Defakto On-Prem differentiates with Ephemeral identity issuance for servers, VMs, and non-human actors, Replacement of static credentials and service accounts, Automated certificate management for TLS, SSH, and code-signing.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation is developed by Akeyless Security. Defakto On-Prem is developed by Defakto. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Workload Identity Federation and Defakto On-Prem serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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