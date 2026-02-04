Aembit IAM to Secure AI Agents & Workloads: IAM platform for securing AI agents & workloads with policy-based access control. built by Aembit. Core capabilities include Centralized policy-based access control for non-human identities, Blended identity combining agent identity with user context, Multi-factor authentication for machines with dynamic conditional access..

Defakto On-Prem: Identity mgmt for on-prem systems replacing static credentials w/ ephemeral IDs. built by Defakto. Core capabilities include Ephemeral identity issuance for servers, VMs, and non-human actors, Replacement of static credentials and service accounts, Automated certificate management for TLS, SSH, and code-signing..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.