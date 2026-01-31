Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector: Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers..

Segura PAM Core: Core PAM solution for managing, controlling, and auditing privileged access and. built by Segura. Core capabilities include Privileged credential management and vaulting, Privileged session monitoring and recording, Least-privilege access enforcement..

Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.