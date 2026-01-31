Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. Segura PAM Core is a commercial privileged access management tool by Segura. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector
Teams managing secrets across multiple vaults,whether on-premises, cloud, or hybrid,should pick Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector because it eliminates the forced migration that traditional PAM tools demand; you keep your existing vault and layer unified authentication and access control on top. The no-migration Bring Your Own Vault model means you avoid the operational nightmare of re-keying distributed systems, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms the access control backbone is there. Skip this if your organization runs a single, well-managed secrets system and has no plans to consolidate; the connector's value emerges when vault sprawl is already your problem.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling privileged accounts across hybrid infrastructure will find Segura PAM Core's strength in session monitoring and recording, which catches what credential vaults alone miss. The platform's NIST coverage in continuous monitoring and incident analysis means you get forensic-ready logs when breach investigations start, not scrambling to reconstruct who did what. Skip this if you need integrated identity governance or automated access certification workflows; Segura focuses the tool on access control and auditability rather than the full identity lifecycle.
Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms
Core PAM solution for managing, controlling, and auditing privileged access and
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector vs Segura PAM Core for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector: Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers..
Segura PAM Core: Core PAM solution for managing, controlling, and auditing privileged access and. built by Segura. Core capabilities include Privileged credential management and vaulting, Privileged session monitoring and recording, Least-privilege access enforcement..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector differentiates with Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers. Segura PAM Core differentiates with Privileged credential management and vaulting, Privileged session monitoring and recording, Least-privilege access enforcement.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is developed by Akeyless Security. Segura PAM Core is developed by Segura. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector and Segura PAM Core serve similar Secrets Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox