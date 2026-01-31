Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. Sealed Secrets is a free secrets management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector
Teams managing secrets across multiple vaults,whether on-premises, cloud, or hybrid,should pick Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector because it eliminates the forced migration that traditional PAM tools demand; you keep your existing vault and layer unified authentication and access control on top. The no-migration Bring Your Own Vault model means you avoid the operational nightmare of re-keying distributed systems, and NIST PR.AA coverage confirms the access control backbone is there. Skip this if your organization runs a single, well-managed secrets system and has no plans to consolidate; the connector's value emerges when vault sprawl is already your problem.
Teams running Kubernetes who need to stop storing plaintext secrets in Git will find Sealed Secrets invaluable because it encrypts secrets at rest using asymmetric cryptography tied to each cluster, making accidental commits harmless. With 8,956 GitHub stars and adoption across thousands of clusters, the tooling is battle-tested and the encryption implementation is auditable. Skip this if you need secrets management across multiple clusters or cloud providers; Sealed Secrets' per-cluster key design forces operational overhead that centralized vaults like Vault or native cloud secret managers handle more elegantly.
Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms
Encrypt Kubernetes Secrets into SealedSecrets for safe storage and controlled decryption within the cluster.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector vs Sealed Secrets for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector: Unified secrets management connector for multiple vaults and platforms. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Centralized management of secrets across multiple external secrets managers, Create, update, and delete secrets in external vaults from Akeyless console or CLI, Unified authentication across all connected external secrets managers..
Sealed Secrets: Encrypt Kubernetes Secrets into SealedSecrets for safe storage and controlled decryption within the cluster..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is developed by Akeyless Security. Sealed Secrets is open-source with 8,956 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector and Sealed Secrets serve similar Secrets Management use cases: both are Secrets Management tools, both cover Secrets Management. Key differences: Akeyless Universal Secrets Connector is Commercial while Sealed Secrets is Free, Sealed Secrets is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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