Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. Segura PAM Core is a commercial privileged access management tool by Segura. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing sprawling privileged accounts across hybrid infrastructure will find Segura PAM Core's strength in session monitoring and recording, which catches what credential vaults alone miss. The platform's NIST coverage in continuous monitoring and incident analysis means you get forensic-ready logs when breach investigations start, not scrambling to reconstruct who did what. Skip this if you need integrated identity governance or automated access certification workflows; Segura focuses the tool on access control and auditability rather than the full identity lifecycle.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
Core PAM solution for managing, controlling, and auditing privileged access and
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs Segura PAM Core for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
Segura PAM Core: Core PAM solution for managing, controlling, and auditing privileged access and. built by Segura. Core capabilities include Privileged credential management and vaulting, Privileged session monitoring and recording, Least-privilege access enforcement..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. Segura PAM Core differentiates with Privileged credential management and vaulting, Privileged session monitoring and recording, Least-privilege access enforcement.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. Segura PAM Core is developed by Segura. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and Segura PAM Core serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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