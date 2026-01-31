Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..

QueryPie ACP: Centralized access control & PAM platform for enterprise infrastructure. built by QueryPie. Core capabilities include Privileged access management (PAM), Role-based access control (RBAC), Centralized access policy enforcement..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.