Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. QueryPie ACP is a commercial privileged access management tool by QueryPie. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling infrastructure across hybrid cloud environments should pick QueryPie ACP for its session-level access controls that actually enforce least privilege without requiring full infrastructure rewrites. The platform's strength in NIST PR.AA and DE.CM coverage reflects what matters most here: QueryPie locks down who accesses what and records proof of it for audits, reducing both breach surface and compliance investigation time. Skip this if your organization needs deep integration with identity providers beyond basic RBAC or runs primarily on-premises without cloud expansion plans.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
Centralized access control & PAM platform for enterprise infrastructure.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs QueryPie ACP for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
QueryPie ACP: Centralized access control & PAM platform for enterprise infrastructure. built by QueryPie. Core capabilities include Privileged access management (PAM), Role-based access control (RBAC), Centralized access policy enforcement..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in role-based access control (rbac). Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. QueryPie ACP differentiates with Privileged access management (PAM), Centralized access policy enforcement, Session monitoring and auditing.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. QueryPie ACP is developed by QueryPie. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and QueryPie ACP serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools, both cover RBAC. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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