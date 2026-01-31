Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..

genua Remote Maintenance: Secure remote maintenance solution for industrial/OT environments. built by genua GmbH. Core capabilities include Security by Design architecture, Zero Trust concept support, Privileged Access Management (PAM)..

Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.