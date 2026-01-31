Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is a commercial privileged access management tool by Akeyless Security. genua Remote Maintenance is a commercial privileged access management tool by genua GmbH. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best privileged access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing infrastructure across multiple cloud providers or hybrid environments should choose Akeyless Secure Remote Access to eliminate standing credentials entirely, replacing them with identity-driven just-in-time access tied directly to your SSO. The secretless architecture maps cleanly to NIST PR.AA controls by design, removing the attack surface that traditional PAM tools still carry. Skip this if your infrastructure is entirely on-premises and air-gapped; the cloud-native architecture assumes identity provider integration as your primary authentication mechanism.
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams managing distributed maintenance access across critical industrial networks should pick genua Remote Maintenance because it enforces Zero Trust at the remote session layer, not just at the perimeter. The vendor's Security by Design architecture and explicit support for privileged access management mean you're not bolting trust controls onto a legacy remote tool. This is not for organizations seeking a single pane of glass across IT and OT security; genua focuses narrowly on the remote maintenance use case and assumes you already have asset monitoring and detection tooling in place.
Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls
Secure remote maintenance solution for industrial/OT environments.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secure Remote Access vs genua Remote Maintenance for your privileged access management needs.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access: Provides secretless remote access to infrastructure with Zero Trust controls. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges..
genua Remote Maintenance: Secure remote maintenance solution for industrial/OT environments. built by genua GmbH. Core capabilities include Security by Design architecture, Zero Trust concept support, Privileged Access Management (PAM)..
Both serve the Privileged Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access differentiates with Just-in-Time access provisioning, Identity provider integration for authentication, Zero Trust access with no standing privileges. genua Remote Maintenance differentiates with Security by Design architecture, Zero Trust concept support, Privileged Access Management (PAM).
Akeyless Secure Remote Access is developed by Akeyless Security. genua Remote Maintenance is developed by genua GmbH. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secure Remote Access and genua Remote Maintenance serve similar Privileged Access Management use cases: both are Privileged Access Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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