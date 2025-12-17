Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. SplitSecure is a commercial privileged access management tool by SplitSecure. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
Enterprise PAM platform using Shamir Secret Sharing to eliminate credential exposure.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secrets Management vs SplitSecure for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Secrets Management: Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials. built by Akeyless Security..
SplitSecure: Enterprise PAM platform using Shamir Secret Sharing to eliminate credential exposure. built by SplitSecure. Core capabilities include Privileged access management with no credential exposure, Passwordless authentication for legacy and modern environments, Shamir Secret Sharing-based cryptographic secret splitting..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secrets Management is developed by Akeyless Security. SplitSecure is developed by SplitSecure. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secrets Management and SplitSecure serve similar Secrets Management use cases: both cover Authentication, Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox