Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

SplitSecure: Enterprise PAM platform using Shamir Secret Sharing to eliminate credential exposure. built by SplitSecure. Core capabilities include Privileged access management with no credential exposure, Passwordless authentication for legacy and modern environments, Shamir Secret Sharing-based cryptographic secret splitting..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.