Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. Soffid Privileged Access Management (PAM) is a commercial privileged access management tool by Soffid. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.
Soffid Privileged Access Management (PAM)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid infrastructure across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS will find Soffid PAM's strength in real-time session monitoring paired with automatic policy enforcement, cutting down the manual approval bottleneck that slows larger organizations. The multi-level approval workflows and abnormal behavior detection directly address NIST PR.AA and DE.CM requirements without requiring separate tools for each. Skip this if you need deep integration with a specific cloud provider's native PAM offering or if your team lacks capacity for hybrid deployment complexity; Soffid's 19-person vendor size means you're betting on focused execution, not broad ecosystem support.
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
PAM solution for controlling, auditing, and protecting privileged accounts
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secrets Management vs Soffid Privileged Access Management (PAM) for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Secrets Management: Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials. built by Akeyless Security..
Soffid Privileged Access Management (PAM): PAM solution for controlling, auditing, and protecting privileged accounts. built by Soffid. Core capabilities include Just-in-time access with multi-level approvals, Real-time session monitoring and recording, Automatic real-time response with security rules..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secrets Management is developed by Akeyless Security. Soffid Privileged Access Management (PAM) is developed by Soffid. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secrets Management and Soffid Privileged Access Management (PAM) serve similar Secrets Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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