Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. CyberArk Identity Security Platform is a commercial privileged access management tool by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.
CyberArk Identity Security Platform
Enterprise and mid-market teams managing hybrid infrastructure with heavy privileged access requirements should build around CyberArk Identity Security Platform for its endpoint privilege management, which actually removes local admin rights rather than just monitoring them. The platform covers three NIST CSF 2.0 categories (PR.AA authentication, PR.PS platform security, and DE.CM monitoring) with particular strength in privileged credential lifecycle orchestration across cloud and on-premises assets. Skip this if your environment is cloud-only SaaS; the complexity and pricing favor organizations with substantial legacy systems and distributed privileged accounts that justify the operational overhead.
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secrets Management vs CyberArk Identity Security Platform for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Secrets Management: Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials. built by Akeyless Security..
CyberArk Identity Security Platform: Identity security platform with PAM, SSO, MFA, and secrets management. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Secure single sign-on (SSO) and adaptive multi-factor authentication, Privileged access management for credentials and secrets, Endpoint privilege security with local admin rights removal..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secrets Management is developed by Akeyless Security. CyberArk Identity Security Platform is developed by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secrets Management and CyberArk Identity Security Platform serve similar Secrets Management use cases: both cover Secrets Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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