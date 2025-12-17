Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Secrets Management is a commercial secrets management tool by Akeyless Security. CyberArk Privileged Access Manager is a commercial privileged access management tool by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secrets management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sprawling credential inventories across cloud infrastructure will get the most from Akeyless Secrets Management because it eliminates static secrets without forcing a rip-and-replace of your existing auth stack. The platform's coverage of PR.AA and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, combined with cloud-native deployment, means you're reducing standing access risk without the operational friction of traditional vault migrations. Skip this if you need strong continuous monitoring and threat detection built in; Akeyless prioritizes access control and data protection over anomaly detection, which means you'll still need a separate tool watching for compromise signals.
CyberArk Privileged Access Manager
Enterprise security teams managing privileged access across on-premise, cloud, and operational technology environments should choose CyberArk Privileged Access Manager for its zero standing privileges architecture, which eliminates the attack surface that static credential vaults leave exposed. The platform's just-in-time access model combined with tamper-proof Digital Vault storage and 99.95% SLA availability reflects design choices built for organizations where privilege misuse creates material risk. This is not the tool for smaller teams seeking a lightweight alternative to full-featured PAM; CyberArk's strength lies in complexity and scale, not simplicity.
Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials
Enterprise PAM platform securing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Secrets Management vs CyberArk Privileged Access Manager for your secrets management needs.
Akeyless Secrets Management: Secrets management platform for storing and managing credentials. built by Akeyless Security..
CyberArk Privileged Access Manager: Enterprise PAM platform securing privileged access across hybrid and multi-cloud. built by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and onboarding of privileged accounts, credentials, IAM roles, and secrets across on-prem, multi-cloud, and OT/ICS environments, Tamper-proof Digital Vault for secure credential storage with automated policy-based rotation, Zero standing privileges (ZSP) with just-in-time access provisioning and granular time, entitlements, and approval (TEA) controls..
Both serve the Secrets Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Secrets Management is developed by Akeyless Security. CyberArk Privileged Access Manager is developed by CyberArk Software Ltd.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Secrets Management and CyberArk Privileged Access Manager serve similar Secrets Management use cases: both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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