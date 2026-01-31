Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management is a commercial certificate lifecycle management tool by Akeyless Security. helm-secrets is a free secrets management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best certificate lifecycle management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual certificate renewals across hybrid infrastructure should start here; Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management handles private and public CA integration with automated provisioning to both Linux and Windows endpoints in a single pane. The platform covers PR.DS (data security) and PR.AA (access control) through encrypted certificate storage and centralized lifecycle automation, eliminating the certificate expiration incidents that still plague most organizations. Skip this if you need deep integration with exotic PKI vendors or extensive post-issuance certificate monitoring; the strength here is operational simplification, not forensic depth.
DevOps and platform teams deploying Kubernetes at scale should use helm-secrets if encrypted secrets in version control is your primary pain point; the plugin's integration with sops and cloud secret managers (AWS Secrets Manager, Azure Key Vault, GCP Secret Manager) means you're not building custom encryption logic. It's free and handles the encrypt-decrypt workflow without adding infrastructure, which is why 1,970 GitHub stars reflect real adoption in production clusters. Skip this if you need centralized secret rotation, audit logging, or compliance reporting across multiple teams; helm-secrets is a deployment-time tool, not a secrets platform.
Automates certificate lifecycle mgmt with private CA and public CA integration
A Helm plugin that decrypts encrypted value files using sops encryption and integrates with cloud secret managers for secure secrets management in Kubernetes deployments.
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management vs helm-secrets for your certificate lifecycle management needs.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management: Automates certificate lifecycle mgmt with private CA and public CA integration. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Private Certificate Authority creation with PKI-as-a-service, Centralized storage for private and public certificates, Automated certificate renewals with CSR and key generation..
helm-secrets: A Helm plugin that decrypts encrypted value files using sops encryption and integrates with cloud secret managers for secure secrets management in Kubernetes deployments..
Both serve the Certificate Lifecycle Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management is developed by Akeyless Security. helm-secrets is open-source with 1,970 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management and helm-secrets serve similar Certificate Lifecycle Management use cases. Key differences: Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management is Commercial while helm-secrets is Free, helm-secrets is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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