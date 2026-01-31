Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management is a commercial certificate lifecycle management tool by Akeyless Security. AppViewX AVX ONE SSH is a commercial non-human identity tool by AppViewX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best certificate lifecycle management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in manual certificate renewals across hybrid infrastructure should start here; Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management handles private and public CA integration with automated provisioning to both Linux and Windows endpoints in a single pane. The platform covers PR.DS (data security) and PR.AA (access control) through encrypted certificate storage and centralized lifecycle automation, eliminating the certificate expiration incidents that still plague most organizations. Skip this if you need deep integration with exotic PKI vendors or extensive post-issuance certificate monitoring; the strength here is operational simplification, not forensic depth.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in unmanaged SSH keys across hybrid clouds should pick AppViewX AVX ONE SSH because it actually finds and inventories what you have before enforcing policy, not the other way around. The platform maps directly to NIST ID.AM and PR.AA, meaning you get asset discovery tied to access controls in one system rather than bolting together separate tools. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 500 users or hasn't experienced a breach or audit failure tied to SSH key sprawl; the operational overhead won't justify the cost at that scale.
Automates certificate lifecycle mgmt with private CA and public CA integration
SSH key lifecycle management platform for visibility, automation, and control
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management vs AppViewX AVX ONE SSH for your certificate lifecycle management needs.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management: Automates certificate lifecycle mgmt with private CA and public CA integration. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Private Certificate Authority creation with PKI-as-a-service, Centralized storage for private and public certificates, Automated certificate renewals with CSR and key generation..
AppViewX AVX ONE SSH: SSH key lifecycle management platform for visibility, automation, and control. built by AppViewX. Core capabilities include SSH key and certificate discovery and inventory, Automated SSH lifecycle management, Policy-driven access controls..
Both serve the Certificate Lifecycle Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management differentiates with Private Certificate Authority creation with PKI-as-a-service, Centralized storage for private and public certificates, Automated certificate renewals with CSR and key generation. AppViewX AVX ONE SSH differentiates with SSH key and certificate discovery and inventory, Automated SSH lifecycle management, Policy-driven access controls.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management is developed by Akeyless Security. AppViewX AVX ONE SSH is developed by AppViewX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless Certificate Lifecycle Management and AppViewX AVX ONE SSH serve similar Certificate Lifecycle Management use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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