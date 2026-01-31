Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. SailPoint Machine Identity Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by SailPoint. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
SailPoint Machine Identity Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unmanaged service accounts and orphaned bots should pick SailPoint Machine Identity Security because it actually finds what you don't know exists, then forces accountability through recurring certifications. The automated discovery across Active Directory and cloud platforms catches the machine identities security teams forget about, and the ownership assignment with succession planning means you're not dependent on one departing engineer to maintain access controls. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 machine identities or if you need tight integration with platforms beyond AD and major cloud providers; the value proposition flattens in smaller, simpler environments.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Governs and secures non-human identities like service accounts, bots, and RPAs
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs SailPoint Machine Identity Security for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
SailPoint Machine Identity Security: Governs and secures non-human identities like service accounts, bots, and RPAs. built by SailPoint. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of machine accounts across environments, AI-powered classification of machine identities, Ownership assignment with succession planning..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. SailPoint Machine Identity Security differentiates with Automated discovery of machine accounts across environments, AI-powered classification of machine identities, Ownership assignment with succession planning.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. SailPoint Machine Identity Security is developed by SailPoint. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and SailPoint Machine Identity Security serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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