Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Pomerium Secure Agentic Access: Zero Trust access control platform for AI agents, services, and users. built by Pomerium. Core capabilities include Policy-based access control for AI agents, Continuous authorization for prompts and autonomous workflows, Agent action auditing..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.