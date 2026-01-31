Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Pomerium Secure Agentic Access is a commercial non-human identity tool by Pomerium. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Pomerium Secure Agentic Access
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying autonomous AI agents need Pomerium Secure Agentic Access because it's the only platform that treats agent actions as first-class access decisions, not an afterthought bolted onto user IAM. The continuous authorization model for prompts and workflows, paired with just-in-time provisioning and full action auditing, directly addresses NIST PR.AA and DE.CM without requiring you to retrofit your existing zero trust network. This isn't for organizations still treating agents as service accounts or those seeking a single platform to manage both user access and agent governance; Pomerium excels narrowly at agent-specific access control, which means you're solving the right problem but only if agent security is actually your bottleneck.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Zero Trust access control platform for AI agents, services, and users
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Pomerium Secure Agentic Access for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Pomerium Secure Agentic Access: Zero Trust access control platform for AI agents, services, and users. built by Pomerium. Core capabilities include Policy-based access control for AI agents, Continuous authorization for prompts and autonomous workflows, Agent action auditing..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Pomerium Secure Agentic Access differentiates with Policy-based access control for AI agents, Continuous authorization for prompts and autonomous workflows, Agent action auditing.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Pomerium Secure Agentic Access is developed by Pomerium. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Pomerium Secure Agentic Access serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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