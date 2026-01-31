Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. P0 Security Platform is a commercial privileged access management tool by P0 Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in standing access exceptions will actually shrink their attack surface with P0 Security Platform, not just audit it; the platform forces privilege down to minutes instead of hours by default through JIT provisioning and converts access policies to least-privilege automatically rather than leaving that conversion to manual spreadsheet work. The Access Graph ties user identities, non-human identities, and agents into a single queryable model, which means you can finally answer "who can reach the database" without three emails to the platform team. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 200 privileged users or you're not ready to decommission standing admin accounts; P0 assumes you want to actually eliminate the excess, not just monitor it.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
PAM platform replacing standing access with JIT, least-privilege controls.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs P0 Security Platform for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
P0 Security Platform: PAM platform replacing standing access with JIT, least-privilege controls. built by P0 Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-time (JIT) short-lived access provisioning, Least-privilege policy conversion, Access Graph for visualizing access paths and relationships across users, NHIs and agents..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. P0 Security Platform differentiates with Just-in-time (JIT) short-lived access provisioning, Least-privilege policy conversion, Access Graph for visualizing access paths and relationships across users, NHIs and agents.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. P0 Security Platform is developed by P0 Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and P0 Security Platform serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox