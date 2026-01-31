Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

P0 Security Platform: PAM platform replacing standing access with JIT, least-privilege controls. built by P0 Security. Core capabilities include Just-in-time (JIT) short-lived access provisioning, Least-privilege policy conversion, Access Graph for visualizing access paths and relationships across users, NHIs and agents..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.