Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

ObserveID IAM: IAM platform for unified identity visibility across on-prem, hybrid & cloud. built by ObserveID. Core capabilities include Unified visibility of identities, resources, and entitlements across on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments, Automated detection and remediation of inactive, privileged, or risky accounts, Context intelligence capturing who has access, to what, when, where, and why..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.