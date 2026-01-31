Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is a commercial non-human identity tool by Akeyless Security. Keycard is a commercial non-human identity tool by Keycard Labs. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams shipping AI agents into production need Akeyless AI Agent Security because it solves the actual problem: AI workloads can't use traditional credential rotation and need identity that works across cloud, SaaS, and legacy systems simultaneously. The platform's zero-knowledge cryptography with Distributed Fragments Cryptography means secrets never exist in plaintext anywhere, and its real-time session monitoring plus AI-powered anomaly detection covers both PR.AA identity controls and DE.CM continuous monitoring that most PAM tools leave to separate tools. Skip this if you're still managing a handful of service accounts with static secrets; Akeyless assumes you've already accepted that secrets management must be automated and cryptographically separated from access decisions.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents at scale will find Keycard's value in ephemeral credentials and task-based policies, which eliminate the static identity sprawl that makes agent access control a nightmare. SOC2 compliance plus federated authorization with real-time edge enforcement covers the PR.AA and DE.CM requirements most teams actually care about when shipping agents to production. Skip this if you need a universal workforce IAM platform; Keycard is deliberately agent-first and won't replace your employee SSO layer.
Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control
Unified identity infrastructure for AI agents with federated identity & access
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Common questions about comparing Akeyless AI Agent Security vs Keycard for your non-human identity needs.
Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..
Keycard: Unified identity infrastructure for AI agents with federated identity & access. built by Keycard Labs. Core capabilities include Dynamic access tokens with ephemeral credentials, Federated identity with distributed authorization, Agent-native data model with ephemeral zones..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akeyless AI Agent Security differentiates with Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem. Keycard differentiates with Dynamic access tokens with ephemeral credentials, Federated identity with distributed authorization, Agent-native data model with ephemeral zones.
Akeyless AI Agent Security is developed by Akeyless Security. Keycard is developed by Keycard Labs. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akeyless AI Agent Security and Keycard serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both are Non-Human Identity tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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