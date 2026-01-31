Akeyless AI Agent Security: Identity provider for AI agents with secrets mgmt and access control. built by Akeyless Security. Core capabilities include Dynamic secrets generation with just-in-time access, Zero-knowledge cryptography using Distributed Fragments Cryptography, Ephemeral identity federation across cloud, SaaS, and on-prem..

Keycard: Unified identity infrastructure for AI agents with federated identity & access. built by Keycard Labs. Core capabilities include Dynamic access tokens with ephemeral credentials, Federated identity with distributed authorization, Agent-native data model with ephemeral zones..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.